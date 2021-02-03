Market Overview

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 11:30am
Tesla Supercharger Factory In China Appears To Begin Operations

One of Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) biggest advantages in the electric car space is its Supercharger network. With over 20,000 chargers worldwide, Tesla owners can travel many places and get fast convenient charging. A lack of charging infrastructure is what used to make EVs inviable for road trips.

Last November, news was released that Tesla was going to spend $6.4 million on a new Supercharger factory in China. As Tesla increases sales, the company needs to build and install more Superchargers to meet the charging demands of the now thousands of road tripping Tesla vehicles.

It appears the Supercharger Factory has officially started operation.

