Introducing Trustworthy: An All-In-One Solution For Life's Most Important Documents

The average person has thousands of personal documents to their name. Nearly every critical personal piece of information, from identification to finances to property, features its own set of required documents. All of these documents need to be kept safe, but how?

Nowadays, people are expected to have between 10 to 15 jobs in their lifetime and 10 to 15 distinct 401(k)s and related benefits packages. They’re also anticipated to have about:

Five bank accounts

Three to four homes and related documents

Thousands of photos and videos

Over 120 passwords

Eight loyalty programs

Vaccine cards, medical records and prescription history

Credit scores

Cryptocurrency accounts

DNA results

For families with children, this list compounds quickly and only increases as a family grows, from birth certificates to medical history and transcripts.

The Most Organized File Cabinet In Town?

If all this information seems overwhelming, that’s because it often is.

Many households struggle to organize and keep track of their personal paperwork. Even welcomed milestones, such as getting married or buying real estate, can be delayed or complicated as people look to recover their personal documents.

And as digital solutions to electronic documents, such as DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) and Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS), come to the forefront, the need for security has arguably never been greater.

One company says it seeks to alleviate the inefficiencies and gaps plaguing mainstream personal document management. San Francisco-based startup Trustworthy is the maker of patent-pending The Family Operating System®, an online service that helps families protect and organize their important information.

Trustworthy’s solutions aim to replace antiquated systems, such as filing cabinets and tucked-away folders, with a modern approach to secure, optimized document management. The system is ideal for organizing, managing, and protecting documents concerning identification, money, property, passwords, insurance, taxes, legal, emergency instructions and family archives.

Trustworthy says its users obtain a new level of seamless organization and accessibility by receiving a personalized concierge ready to help find and organize documents — and are able to retain access to private information 24/7 from anywhere in the world via a beautifully organized interface through a mobile app or desktop.

Perhaps the best part? Trustworthy reports that its services are built on state-of-the-art 256-bit encryption, two-factor authentication, and are SOC2-certified and HIPAA-compliant.

The company also says that users are able to share information safely, with both family members and trusted professionals like accountants or attorneys by featuring secure links that give control over who can see information and for how long.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

