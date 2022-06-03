How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple Stock At 2021 WWDC Is Worth Now

Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) software-focused annual Worldwide Developers Conference is scheduled to be held June 6-10. Although the WWDC is less glamorous relative to fall hardware launch events, the company does make meaningful announcements, especially regarding the operating system that powers its hardware.

What to Expect From WWDC 2022: The WWDC 2022 kicks off with a keynote address on June 6 at 1 p.m. ET, when the company is expected to announce the new launches. The company is allowing limited in-person attendance this time around. The keynote will be followed by the "Platforms State of the Union" at 4 p.m. ET on the same day.

Apple has also planned for sessions and labs, at which Apple engineers and exports provide one-on-one guidance, as well as digital lounges and challenges, among other options.

Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said last weekend he expects the next iteration of the iPhone OS, named iOS 16, to represent a significant upgrade from the previous version. The Apple specialist mentioned the "always-on" lock screen support and updates to notifications, iPad Multitasking and the Messages and Health apps, among the changes he is bracing for.

Gurman also said the next-gen MacBook Air with M2 chips will likely make its appearance at the conference, although COVID-19 lockdowns in China could pour cold water on the company's plans.

Most Apple watchers and analysts are resigned to the fact that Apple's next-big hardware product, namely the MR headset, and/or the realityOS, won't be launched at the conference.

Could the event be a stock mover? Tracking how Cupertino's stock has reacted to the WWDC historically, it appears the stock does not budge during the week of the event. The annual affair, however, signals an inflection point in Apple's stock, which historically outperforms in the second half of the year due to many different factors.

$1,000 Invested At WWDC 2021 Start: Apple held its WWDC on June 7-11 in 2021. The announcements at the event were more cosmetic in nature than radical. Some of the key features unveiled included mail privacy protection, FaceTime scheduling, music, video and document sharing features, Apple Wallet driver's license support and watchOS biomarker update.

Apple analyst and Loup Funds Managing Partner Gene Munster had said then, "From a high level, this year, and maybe even next year's WWDC event will amount to a calm before an Apple innovation storm."

If you invested $1,000 in Apple on June 4, 2021, the session ahead of WWDC's 2021 start, it would have bought an investor roughly eight Apple shares. The same number of shares are currently worth roughly $1,210 now (taking into account Thursday's closing price of $151.21).

This would mean the investor would have realized a decent return of 21% over a one-year period. The return looks all the more appealing when compared to the mere 0.1% return for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) during the same period. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is down about 6% over the past year.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were seen down 4.08% at $145.04 on Friday afternoon, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Courtesy Apple