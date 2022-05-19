 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Pushes Back Model X Orders Leaving Some Customers Waiting 2 Years For Delivery

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2022 12:13pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Pushes Back Model X Orders Leaving Some Customers Waiting 2 Years For Delivery

The supply chain issues plaguing the globe have been particularly harsh on auto manufacturers. And while Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has still been increasing sales, even this company is not immune from the effects.

Customers who pre-ordered their Model X electric vehicles as early as April 2021 were seeing estimated delivery dates as late as July 2022. But Tesla has updated these estimates for many customers, as seen on the Tesla Motors Club forums, and are now saying December 2022 to April 2023. This would leave some customers with an estimated delivery date two years after their original order. 

Of course, customers are not happy. One customer wrote "Yup my EDD changed. Looks like they bulk edited all the July to Dec-April. I was just about to hit my orderversary too. If it doesn't change back by Monday I'm definitely headed into the SC to have a chat with someone..." on the forum. 

With Gigafactory Shanghai still navigating lockdowns in China, it is any guess as to exactly why Tesla is taking so long to make these vehicles. Any number of parts, including chips needed for various parts of the car, could be a long way from ready. 

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Inc

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Are Nasdaq Stocks Now Reasonably Priced?
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For May 19, 2022: Cisco, Kohl's And More
EXCLUSIVE: Christian Fromhertz On Taking The Emotion Out Of Trading With Marketwebs
NG Energy International Reports Preparing To Spud First Well At Prospective Flagship Asset, Finalizing First Contract For Gas Sale
Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Thursday, May 19
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Model XNews Top Stories Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com