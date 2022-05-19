Tesla Pushes Back Model X Orders Leaving Some Customers Waiting 2 Years For Delivery

The supply chain issues plaguing the globe have been particularly harsh on auto manufacturers. And while Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has still been increasing sales, even this company is not immune from the effects.

Customers who pre-ordered their Model X electric vehicles as early as April 2021 were seeing estimated delivery dates as late as July 2022. But Tesla has updated these estimates for many customers, as seen on the Tesla Motors Club forums, and are now saying December 2022 to April 2023. This would leave some customers with an estimated delivery date two years after their original order.

My X had an estimated delivery of July 2022.... It just updated to DECEMBER 2022-APRIL 2023! WHAT???? That would mean it'd have been ordered 2 years before delivery. What's up @elonmusk . A little update/clarity on Model X rollout would be appreciated. pic.twitter.com/IMfeQXGxRC — Erik in DÆrik (@teslainventory) May 19, 2022

Of course, customers are not happy. One customer wrote "Yup my EDD changed. Looks like they bulk edited all the July to Dec-April. I was just about to hit my orderversary too. If it doesn't change back by Monday I'm definitely headed into the SC to have a chat with someone..." on the forum.

With Gigafactory Shanghai still navigating lockdowns in China, it is any guess as to exactly why Tesla is taking so long to make these vehicles. Any number of parts, including chips needed for various parts of the car, could be a long way from ready.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Inc