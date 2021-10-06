GM 'Ultra Cruise' Is Coming In 2023, Lacks Key Feature Of Tesla's FSD Beta

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has unveiled its next-gen driver assist technology called Ultra Cruise. A step above Super Cruise, this driver assist system will use camera, radar and lidar sensors to navigate a vehicle over 2 million miles of paved roads.

When released in 2023 on GM's luxury vehicles, it will be able to make right and left turns, stop at stop signs and traffic lights and follow a planned route, according to the Detroit automaker.

GM is still considering this a level two system based on the Society of Automotive Engineers autonomous vehicle scale. This means a human is still required in the driver's seat and will have to take over for certain tasks when the car needs assistance.

An example of one scenario the system will not be able to handle is roundabouts. While these are a normal part of driving and popping up more frequently in the U.S., GM said the car will need a human to complete the traffic situation.

Tesla's capabilities: Tesla's FSD Beta, which has been in testing by a group of about 2,000 people for almost a year now, has been shown driving through roundabouts. Tesla is also expected to rollout the FSD Beta to up to 1,000 people per day based on their safety score, with high marks showing the driver is attentive and ready to take over at any time.

FSD Beta also works on dirt roads, and while GM didn't say these roads would not work, it did specify paved roads in its announcement.

The differences: Tesla's FSD Beta is also a level two system, requiring a human in the driver's seat ready to take over at any time.

The main difference is that it only uses cameras and not pre-recorded HD map data like GM. Also, Tesla's system is available today to certain members of the public, and will begin expanding rapidly in the next few days.

Ultra Cruise will also only be available on luxury vehicles, although GM did not mention which models. Tesla's FSD software can be added on to any Tesla vehicle.

Photo courtesy of GM.