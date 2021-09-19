5 Comedy Icons Netflix Paid Big Money For

Dan Levy recently signed a deal with Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), which Variety reports is "said to be eight figures under competitive circumstances." He will initially work on a romantic comedy film and a television aspect of the deal will begin in 2022.

Dan and his father, comedy legend Eugene Levy, co-created "Schitt's Creek," a CBC sitcom that gained a new, wider audience when it began streaming on Netflix. The show's sixth and final season made Emmy history with a record-breaking 15 nominations, winning all seven major comedy awards.

While Dan Levy may not be a household name to many, he joins a pretty special group of funnymen who've signed megadeals with the streaming giant.

See Also: 10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Clint Eastwood

Dave Chappelle: The comedian joined the Netflix family in 2017. He's released five stand-up specials since then, which reportedly pay him $20 million per special.

Chris Rock: The "SNL" alum signed on for two specials in 2016, which reportedly paid Rock $40 million apiece.

Adam Sandler: Netflix announced a four-movie deal with Sandler and Happy Madison Productions in 2014. In 2020, Netflix announced a new four-movie deal worth up to $275 million.

Jerry Seinfeld: Netflix bought Seinfeld's web series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" in 2017. Two specials, "Jerry Before Seinfeld" and "23 Hours to Kill," have also been released in recent years.

But the biggest cherry? The comedian's iconic eponymous series begins streaming on Netflix in October, something for which the streaming giant reportedly paid $500 million.

Photo: Alan Light, Flickr