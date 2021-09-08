'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Qualcomm And Intel

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is driving him nuts, but he is still not giving up on the stock.

He is not worried about the revenue from Apple because Qualcomm is not even two years into a six-year deal with Apple and it's the patent library that matters for Qualcomm. Apple can go into the trouble of producing its own chips, but it has to pay for intellectual property to Qualcomm.

Jenny Harrington sees a lot of potential upside for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). She thinks the stock is still in the wait and see mode and it might be trading sideways for a long time.