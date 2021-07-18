Tesla Launches Full Self Driving Subscription Package At $199 Per Month, Aims To Deliver Level 5 Full Self-Driving System
- On Saturday, Elon Musk's Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) launched its Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscription for its driver-assistance software package for $199 per month, Reuters reports.
- Tesla offered the Full Self-Driving package for a one-time payment of $10,000.
- The FSD feature would cost $99 a month for those who previously bought the Enhanced Autopilot package.
- According to Tesla, vehicle owners can cancel their monthly FSD subscription at any time.
- The company has said that the current features do not make the vehicle autonomous. Instead, the vehicles require a fully attentive driver.
- The subscription service is available in vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving computer 3.0 or above. Upgrading to the new hardware will cost $1,500.
- FSD capability subscriptions are currently available to eligible vehicles in the United States.
- According to Electrek, Tesla aims to deliver a true level 5 full self-driving system.
- Last week, the company started releasing over-the-air software updates for its FSD Beta version 9. This beta version was first declared in 2018.
- Tesla has been testing its new semi-autonomous driving software for city streets and last week released "FSD Beta v9" to a limited number of customers.
- The new FSD feature enables drivers to use several advanced driver-assist features via Autopilot mode on local, non-highway streets.
- The vehicle currently has automated driver-assist features like Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, Full Self-Driving Computer, and Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control.
