Tesla Energy Goes To China, Bringing Solar and Powerwall

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 1:09pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is working hard to transition the world to sustainable energy. Starting with high-performance electric cars, the company also offers solar energy production and storage solutions for residential or commercial applications.

Electrek has shared Tesla's plans to bring sustainable energy production and storage to China. Tesla will start with the rollout of Powerwall in the country, which it has done in other markets outside of the U.S. 

Tesla may also be expanding its solar panel and solar roof deployment in China, something rarely seen outside of the U.S. 

Tesla has recently listed new jobs for its energy division in China. The country has been pushing for cleaner energy as it struggles with a smog problem in some of its largest cities. 

Benzinga's Take: For Tesla and China, this is great news. While demand for Powerwall seems to be ever-increasing, if Tesla can source local batteries, it will open more sales opportunities for the country and bring a highly demanded product to a new market.

Musk has said in the past solar and energy storage may surpass its electric vehicle customer base. Bringing solar to China makes that prediction a bit closer to reality. 

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

