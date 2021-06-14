Tesla Releases Model S Plaid Support Video, Detailing New Features

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S Plaid delivery event on Thursday showed the start of deliveries of the new, faster Model S Plaid. It's the quickest production car in history, with a zero-to-60 time of 1.99 seconds.

And while Tesla gave a good look at the new vehicles during the event, there still seemed to be a lot left on the table. The redesigned steering wheel with buttons for turn signals, horn and other features wasn't mentioned. The new rear screen was glossed over, as was the lack of gear and windshield wiper stalks.

But now, Tesla has released an instructional video on its website demonstrating some of the unique features of the Model S.

The Latest On The Model S Plaid: The new steering wheel is shown being used and in more detail in the video. The segment covers eight main points including personalization, shift and yoke controls.

For example, the turn signal is now represented by a right and left arrow button on the front of the yoke.

For a lane change, the driver can simply hold their thumb over the button, and when they are done, removing their thumb will stop the turn signal. To keep the turn signal on for a turn, a hard press is used.

The windshield wipers are similar, with a tap giving a single wipe. The driver can then use the left scroll wheel to set wiper speed, or set them to auto. A long press on the button will clean the windshield.

Benzinga's Take: The new yoke steering wheel definitely looks futuristic, and gives a much better view of the instrument cluster. Drivers will need to get used to a new driving style, as there is nothing to grab at the top of the wheel. The lack of stalks for changing gears and using the windshield wiper will also be new, although the car is supposed to be smart enough to know what to do for both of those tasks.

(Photo of Tesla Model S yoke courtesy of Tesla.)