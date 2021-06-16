Tesla Model S Plaid Shows Charging Speeds Of Nearly 1K Miles Per Hour

One of Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) greatest advantages is the Supercharger network. Tesla has over 25,000 Superchargers worldwide that enable extremely high charging speeds exclusively for Tesla electric vehicles.

This enables long-distance travel for EV owners comparable to a gasoline powered car.

Tesla's newest vehicle, the Plaid Model S, is leaving many impressed with its fast speed and quiet interior. But it seems it has also improved charging speed over its predecessor.

One of the few early refresh Model S owners posted a picture of their Model S charging at one of Tesla's Supercharger stations. The screen shows the car at 34% battery charge, and the current rate of increase is 998 miles of range being added per hour. The charging rate is also at 246kW vs Tesla's max speed of 250kW, a rate that puts Tesla among the fastest charging EVs available.

998 miles per hour at 34% battery charge @TeslaCharging pic.twitter.com/C0GiiTHwtx — Marge ♡ (@Manic_Marge) June 16, 2021

As an electric vehicle charges and its battery becomes more full, the charging rate will slow. So although the charge rate shown in the picture will not be maintained over the entire duration of the charge, 246kW at a 34% state of charge is a big improvement in charging speed.

Tesla's older 90D Model S would have a charging rate closer to 110kW at around 34%, less than half the speed of the refreshed S.

Tesla advertises the Model S as reaching 187 miles of range with only 15 minutes of charging at a Supercharger. Combined with regular home vehicle charging at night, Model S owners will have no problem getting enough range for their daily activities.

(Photo of Tesla Supercharger courtesy of Tesla.)