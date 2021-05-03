 Skip to main content

Tesla Refreshed Models S, X Delivery Estimates Pushed Back To Q3 And Q4

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 2:15pm   Comments
During Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) first-quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk referenced the delay for the refreshed Model S and X vehicle deliveries. These vehicles were supposed to begin deliveries in February and March, but as of publication, no vehicles have yet been delivered.

Musk said Model S deliveries will start "shortly," whereas Model X deliveries will pick up in the third quarter. This is due to multiple factors, one being continued safety testing on the battery packs in the vehicles.

The entire auto industry is at the mercy of a massive chip shortage, causing companies to produce and sell fewer vehicles. Tesla did mention it was able to secure a new chip supplier in order to avoid too many production delays.

Currently, on Tesla's website, delivery dates for new orders of the Model S and Model X have been pushed back farther. A new order for a Model S won't see delivery until as late as September, while a new Model X order could be delivered in October at the earliest, though there is a possibility of as late as November 2021.

Benzinga's Take: While Tesla seems nimble enough to navigate the chip shortage, other factors seem to be holding up deliveries of its Models S and X. Musk did mention on the earnings call he feels these will be extremely popular vehicles, so Tesla may be flooded with new orders, causing a longer delivery time.

The new cars are also expected to come with Tesla's Version 11 software, which has not yet been seen in the wild. Testing of a new battery layout, refreshed interior and exterior, and new software will all need to go smoothly before Tesla starts delivering its latest offerings. 

(Photo courtesy of Tesla)

