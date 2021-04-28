Tesla's Head Of UI Leaves, Shares Previously Unseen UI Images

Pawel Pietryka has been head of vehicle and mobile UI (user interface) at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) since 2016. Pietryka was previously a senior art director at Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) before joining Tesla.

But now, according to Electrek, Pietryka left Tesla last month and has started his own design firm, as seen on his LinkedIn profile. Pietryka has been replaced by Ben Cunningham, who joined Tesla in fall 2020 after leaving Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). Cunningham was named head of UI Design for Tesla in January.

As part of his portfolio on his website, Pietryka had displayed some new, never-before-seen images of the Cybertruck UI and Tesla's FSD graphics, although they are no longer live on the site.

The designs illustrate an impressive sequence on Cybertruck's 17-inch touchscreen, displaying the vehicle with adjustable ride height and then zooming out to a map view to show the route to the next destination.

There was also a short video clip of the Tesla screen showing the vehicle in self-driving mode. The people, streets and traffic lights have more detail than is currently seen in Tesla's public-facing software.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

(Photo Cybertruck courtesy of Tesla. Not Pietryka's new images.)