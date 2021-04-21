Tesla Supply Chain Orders Show Company Could Sell 1 Million Cars in 2021

In the first quarter of 2021, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) set a delivery record of 184,800 vehicles. If Tesla delivers this amount of vehicles every quarter, the company should already look at an impressive year with close to 740,000 deliveries. But the first quarter is historically Tesla's weakest delivery quarter in any given year.

Teslarati shared information about Tesla's supply chain orders, which are already on way to deliver for one million cars in 2021. Tesla hasn't given hard numbers for its 2021 delivery goals, but CEO Elon Musk was rumored to say one million would be possible.

In a statement, the chairman of Hota, a reduction gear producer, mentioned Tesla has a one million vehicle production and delivery target this year. Sysgration, which supplies Tesla’s Bluetooth tire pressure monitors, said orders rose to four million for Model 3 and Model Y Bluetooth tire pressure detectors, which translates to about one million vehicles.

Benzinga's Take: With the construction of Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Texas well underway, Tesla is in a phase of rapid growth. The company is on track for almost 750,000 deliveries without either of these factories producing any vehicles. With Berlin and Texas most likely coming online later this year, even in a limited capacity one million vehicle deliveries do not seem an impossible goal for Tesla.

(Photo Tesla Model 3 courtesy of Tesla)