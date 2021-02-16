Apple Could Launch Foldable Phone With Apple Pen In 2023: Report

Even as Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) basks in the success of its latest iPhone lineup, a new report regarding Cupertino's first foldable phone has emerged.

What Happened: Apple could launch a foldable phone with a 7-inch OLED display with stylus support in 2023, according to tech research firm Omdia.

A machine language translation of the Omdia report carried by EqualOcean suggests Apple could add an activity pen to its foldable phone.

The activity pen, according to MacRumors, could be suggestive of the Apple Pencil, which is used in iPads, or a variant the pencil.

The screen of the foldable phone is almost as big as that of an iPad Mini, which justifies the use case for Apple Pencil, the report said.

Related Link: Exciting Smartphone Offerings To Watch Out For In 2021

Previously it was speculated that the foldable phone would arrive in 2022, with Apple having contracted Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTC: HNHPF) to test various components of the phone.

Why It's Important: Apple is known for being an innovator and disruptor.

Given that rivals already have foldable phones in their lineup and in the pipeline, it may become important for Apple to differentiate itself from the pack. This renders the potential features of the phone important.

At last check, Apple shares were slipping 1.54% to $133.28.

Related Link: How Consumers Are Reacting To Apple's iPhone 12 Lineup

Photo courtesy of Apple.