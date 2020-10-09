Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hyundai Recalls Kona EV Over Battery Fire Concerns

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2020 1:11pm   Comments
Share:
Hyundai Recalls Kona EV Over Battery Fire Concerns

In 2019, there were several instances of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle fires. Some occurred during a crash, and rarely, cars would ignite while parked.

This sparked a federal investigation, eventually leading to the investigation being closed and Tesla adding additional underbody shields to vehicles. Tesla was not found to have a defective battery.  

Now it looks like Hyundai Motor Company (Pink: HYMTF) is facing a battery fire issue of its own. The South Korean government is recalling 25,000 Kona vehicles, and Hyundai is filing a voluntary recall in the US. Hyundai and battery partner LG Chem have not been able to determine the cause of the fires. So far, 13 vehicles have ignited worldwide.

The recall starts Oct. 16 and includes software updates and battery replacements after inspections. The recall covers over 25,000 Kona EVs built between September 2017 and March 2020.

Photo courtesy of Hyundai. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HYMTF)

Auto Expert Says Hyundai Will Lose Over $10B Trying To Compete With $25K Tesla
European Companies Look To Catch Up In The EV Race
Volkswagen All-Electric ID.4 SUV Goes Into Production
EV Maker Canoo To Go Public Via SPAC Merger At $2.4B Valuation By Year-End
Nikola Keen On Hydrogen Tech Collaboration With Hyundai, Even After Two Rejections
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsTech Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.