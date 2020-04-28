Amazon Introduces One-Year Free Subscription For Its Food Network Kitchen App

In collaboration with Discovery's Food Network Kitchen, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has made its live and on-demand 2,300 cooking classes as a free service for a year starting Apr 27, TechCrunch reported.

The app is available across all platforms of Amazon - Fire TV, Fire tablets, iOS, and Android phones and tablets.

Peter Faricy, CEO of Discovery’s global direct-to-consumer business said that "They are paying us, This makes [the partnership] much, much bigger all at once.", Variety reported. He further added that the Food Network Kitchen App was downloaded more than 5 million times till date.

Companies believe that this would lead to high usage of such apps, and any such offers would end up customers continuing to pay even after a year as they would enjoy the skill personally.

Mr. Faricy said that the pandemic has pushed overall visitors and watch time by more than 50%, and subscriptions have risen by more than 50%.

Also, Amazon and Discovery plan to launch a #WeCookTogether live classes weekend for May 2nd and May 3rd, which involves real-time cooking together with consumers' desired chefs.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amazon.