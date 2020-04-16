Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Traders Share Their Thoughts On Netflix

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2020 5:39pm   Comments
Share:
Traders Share Their Thoughts On Netflix

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global said that the "stay-at-home" situation is already priced in for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX).

She is concerned about expenses the company has to build its content. Sanchez said Netflix has tremendous tailwinds right now, but the question is what is going to happen with the number of viewers when competition increases and when people get back to work.

Todd Gordon of Ascent Wealth Partners has a long position in the name. He said the long-term monthly chart looks great. In case of a pullback, Gordon sees support at $390. Balance sheet looks tough with $15 billion long-term debt, said Gordon. He likes the stock and he is planning to hold it.

Netlfix closed Thursday's session at $439.17 per share.

Related Links:

How The COVID-19 Pandemic Turned Amazon, Netflix Into Essential Businesses

Netflix, YouTube, Disney+: Which Video Streaming Platform Do Teens Watch The Most?

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

10 Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic
Comcast's Peacock Takes Well-Timed Flight
Alibaba, Tesla Among Cramer's Stay-At-Home Stock Ideas
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Netflix Earnings Preview: With Consumers On Lockdown, Streaming Giant Filling The Void
Software Rises Above Semiconductors And Hardware As Tech Heads Into Earnings Season
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ascent Wealth Partners Chantico Global CNBC Gina Sanchez Todd Gordon Trading NationTech Media Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga