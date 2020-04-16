Traders Share Their Thoughts On Netflix

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global said that the "stay-at-home" situation is already priced in for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX).

She is concerned about expenses the company has to build its content. Sanchez said Netflix has tremendous tailwinds right now, but the question is what is going to happen with the number of viewers when competition increases and when people get back to work.

Todd Gordon of Ascent Wealth Partners has a long position in the name. He said the long-term monthly chart looks great. In case of a pullback, Gordon sees support at $390. Balance sheet looks tough with $15 billion long-term debt, said Gordon. He likes the stock and he is planning to hold it.

Netlfix closed Thursday's session at $439.17 per share.

