YouTube Exec Talks Entertainment, Combatting Coronavirus Fake News

YouTube is seeing a rise in engagement "across the board" as people are flocking to the streaming video platform to find information and connect with other people due to the coronavirus pandemic, YouTube Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl said Monday on CNBC.

Helpful Information, Entertainment

Kynci said people are counting on the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) property to gain "helpful information" from leading agencies, like the Center for Disease Control or the National Health Services in the U.K., or other similar agencies across the world. On the other side of the story, people are looking to connect with others for some form of entertainment.

The most notable and recent example is Sunday's "Music for Hope" event from Milan, which was viewed 26 million times.

"It's just incredible," Kyncl said.

Fake News

Misinformation and fake news have been a problem impacting YouTube's platform for the past few years through a "four Rs approach," he said. This includes:

Remove content that violates guidelines.

Reduce content that is borderline.

Raise content from authoritative venues.

Reward content that is "great for the platform."

The company has removed "thousands" of videos that violates policies pertaining to accurate information about the coronavirus, he said.

