Professional Escort Makes Up To $34K A Week Stripping For Wall Street

This time of the year, business is booming for Mia Lee, a professional escort who strips for Wall Street bankers.

What To Know: According to a Business Insider report, 35-year-old Lee has been a professional escort for five years and has worked as a stripper for about a year and a half.

The weeks leading up to the holidays tend to be some of her busiest weeks of the year. They are also the most lucrative. Lee told Insider that she can make up to $34,000 a week during the holiday season.

She spends most of her time entertaining Wall Street bankers in private rooms at a New York City strip club, but she also accompanies clients during weekend getaways before they head home for the holidays.

"I think it's a combination of the cold weather and holiday parties that bring out more clients. And a decent number of them don't really like spending time with their families, so they're looking for an escape," Lee said.

Lee works as an on-call stripper about six days a week in December. She moved closer to the strip club shortly after she was hired to cut down on travel time.

Lee is known as one of the club's top earners. One reason may be her love for finance, luxury cars, high-end scotch, imported cigars, competitive shooting and racing.

"Clients often tell me I'm the most interesting woman they've ever met," Lee said.

Lee also told Insider that she is a "self-identified psychopath" who doesn't feel empathy, which helps her focus on making money and allows her to have fun doing what she does.

Lee knows how to treat Wall Street bankers to a good time because she used to be one of them. She previously worked as a forensic accountant, investigating potential fraud by examining financial reports.

She understands that time is money so she makes the most of her own time, working as much as she can during the holiday season and she also makes sure clients are satisfied with the time they buy with her, which leads to better tips.

"Even though my job is exhausting, I truly love it. I get to be in charge of my schedule and figure out strategies for making even more money with each passing month and year. Having that independence is priceless," Lee said.

Photo: Philip Stauts from Pixabay.