Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From ZSL
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($ZSL)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
ProShares UltraShort Silver ETF
ZSL
:AMEX
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
32.79
-0.055 (-0.17%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
32.8452
Price Open
32.68
Volume
16,879
Day's Range
32.56 - 33.0324
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
32.11
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade ZSL stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Headlines
Press Releases
Silver ETFs Slide As Dollar Bounces
ETF Professor
Wed, 16 Aug 2017 08:30:38 -0400
Possibly The Only Silver ETFs To Be Concerned With
ETF Professor
Wed, 16 Dec 2015 09:49:03 -0400
Traders Nail The Silver ETF Trade
ETF Professor
Thu, 12 Nov 2015 14:35:22 -0400
Benzinga's Mandatory ETF Reading for September 20, 2013
ETF Professor
Fri, 20 Sep 2013 16:23:36 -0400
Benzinga's Mandatory ETF Reading for September 18, 2013
ETF Professor
Wed, 18 Sep 2013 16:45:07 -0400
Benzinga's Mandatory ETF Reading for September 12, 2013
ETF Professor
Thu, 12 Sep 2013 16:02:52 -0400
Benzinga's Mandatory ETF Reading for September 6, 2013
ETF Professor
Fri, 06 Sep 2013 16:14:37 -0400
ETFs to Watch September 4, 2013 (IDX, TAN, TBT)
ETF Professor
Wed, 04 Sep 2013 07:05:19 -0400
Benzinga's Mandatory ETF Reading for September 3, 2013
ETF Professor
Tue, 03 Sep 2013 16:11:57 -0400
ETFs to Watch August 7, 2013 (FXP, GDX, ZSL)
ETF Professor
Wed, 07 Aug 2013 06:45:33 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
ZSL Joins the Microsoft's Platform Modernization Alliance
webmaster
Jan 12, 2012
Congratulations to the Winners of the Official September Virtual Stock Market Game Contest at HowTheMarketWorks.com
WebWire
Oct 31, 2011
ZSL Earns a Spot on 2011 InformationWeek 500 List of Top Technology Innovators Across America
webmaster
Sep 19, 2011
ATSG, FIRE, NSIT, SCO Charts to Watch
Comtex News
Aug 05, 2011
ATSG, FIRE, NSIT, SCO Charts to Watch
Comtex News
Aug 05, 2011
Bloodbath on Wall Street
Comtex News
Aug 04, 2011
Indices Close Ahead Despite Sharp Afternoon Sell-Off
Comtex News
Jul 13, 2011
ZSL Launches SmartPrise Migrator & Social CRM on Azure Cloud
webmaster
Jul 12, 2011
Indices Continue Rally
Comtex News
Jun 29, 2011
Silvanus360 Software for Recyclers Announces Reporting and Tracking by Sales Representative
webmaster
Jun 28, 2011
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Gold/Silver Ratio Signals Massive Silver Rally
Seeking Alpha
22 hours ago
Economic Pressures To Driving Metals Higher Long-Term
Seeking Alpha
1 day ago
This Week In Money - March 10, 2018
Seeking Alpha
2 days ago
'People Are Going Backwards Here.' - Eric Sprott On The Jobs Report
Seeking Alpha
2 days ago
Big Positioning Changes In Silver And VIX Futures
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
The COMEX Silver CoT - Craig Hemke (07/03/2018)
Seeking Alpha
5 days ago
Our Bankrupt Empire. What Will It Mean For The Dollar And Gold?
Seeking Alpha
5 days ago
USLV Is A Precious Lotto Ticket That Could Pay Off Big Time
Seeking Alpha
6 days ago
Return Of The Market Criers - Precious Metals Supply And Demand
Seeking Alpha
6 days ago
Sideways Trading Will Give Way To Higher Silver
Seeking Alpha
Mar 05, 2018
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products