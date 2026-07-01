Lending support to his choice, Bernstein analyst Sunaina Ocalan initiated coverage of GE Vernova on June 17 with an Outperform rating and set a price target of $1,206.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) is “one of the hottest stocks in the world,” Cramer said, “As long as the data center stays hot, the stock is going to continue to make money, but it is expensive.”

On June 9, Oppenheimer analyst Edward Yang maintained Ultra Clean with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $100 to $115.

Cramer said Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) is losing so much money. “It may take a lifetime before they make money,” he added.

According to recent news, Voyager Therapeutics received FDA clearance on June 1 for its investigational new drug application for VY1706 to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

TE Is ‘Terrific’

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE:TEL) is a “terrific” stock, Cramer said. “I think the stock should be higher. I don’t understand why the multiple is so low. It should be a market multiple.”

Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan, on June 25, maintained TE Connectivity with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $226 to $230.

On the earnings front, Symbotic, on May 6, reported mixed second-quarter financial results.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is “too erratic, too episodic,” Cramer said. “This thing is one of the hardest stocks in the world to own.”

On Tuesday, Enphase Energy joined the Open Compute Project Foundation as a Platinum member, expanding its presence in AI data center infrastructure.

Price Action

Ultra Clean shares gained 9.1% to settle at $142.59 on Tuesday.

TE Connectivity shares gained 1.7% to close at $201.61.

Voyager Technologies shares rose 6.9% to close at $32.25 on Tuesday.

Symbiotic shares declined 6.7% to settle at $44.95.

Enphase Energy shares gained 1.9% to close at $49.24 on Tuesday.

GE Vernova shares gained 6.6% to settle at $1,174.86.

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