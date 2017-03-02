Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From VPU
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($VPU)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
Vanguard Utilities ETF - DNQ ETF
VPU
:AMEX
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
109.65
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
109.65
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
112.53
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade VPU stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Headlines
Press Releases
Traders Turn The Lights Down On Utilities ETFs
ETF Professor
Thu, 02 Mar 2017 12:59:46 -0400
Barclays Says July US Equity Income Flows For Power & Utilities Were $4.1B, Total For Year At $14.2B (Chart)
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 15 Aug 2016 14:42:10 -0400
A Bold, Bearish Call On Utilities ETFs
ETF Professor
Fri, 03 Jun 2016 06:41:51 -0400
Another Fed Test For Utilities ETFs
ETF Professor
Wed, 25 May 2016 08:17:19 -0400
Hedge Funds Love This 'Boring' Sector
ETF Professor
Thu, 19 May 2016 12:01:41 -0400
It's Not All Bad For Utilities ETFs
ETF Professor
Thu, 14 Jan 2016 15:02:14 -0400
Different Ways To Turn The Lights On With Utilities ETFs
ETF Professor
Thu, 07 Jan 2016 09:23:25 -0400
Sleepy Studs: Utilities ETFs Look to Extend Q3 Brightness
ETF Professor
Tue, 06 Oct 2015 08:01:21 -0400
Ahead Of The Fed, Investors Ditch Utilities ETFs
ETF Professor
Thu, 17 Sep 2015 11:30:19 -0400
These Sector ETFs Actually Added Money in August
ETF Professor
Fri, 04 Sep 2015 15:43:29 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Renesas Electronics and Renesas Mobile Strengthen Their R-Car Product Lineups With the R-Car E1 Automotive System-on-Chip (SoC)
Benzinga Staff
Aug 30, 2011
Renesas Electronics and Renesas Mobile Strengthen Their R-Car Product Lineup with the R-Car E1 Automotive System-on-Chip (SoC)
WebWire
Aug 25, 2011
Broadcom Announces Smartphone Baseband Chip with HSPA+ Cellular Modem and Merlyn™ Applications Processor Capable of 1080p Video and Graphics
PRWeb
Feb 09, 2011
Quartics and DDD Expand License to Incorporate TriDef® 2d to 3D Conversion into Qvu Video Processor Platforms for HDTVs, PCs and Other CE Devices
Benzinga Staff
Nov 08, 2010
SmarTrend Detects Continued Buying Pressure in Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Chip Brian
Sep 28, 2010
Quartics Develops Low Bandwidth HD Video Solutions for Network Providers & OEMs
Benzinga Staff
Mar 18, 2010
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Partner Headlines
How Far Could Union Pacific Fall?
Seeking Alpha
Mar 06, 2018
Utilities Week In Review
Seeking Alpha
Mar 03, 2018
Tracking How Far They Fell: February Edition
Seeking Alpha
Mar 02, 2018
Why Did Global Dividends Reach A Record $1.252 Billion In 2017?
Seeking Alpha
Feb 27, 2018
How Far Could United Technologies Fall?
Seeking Alpha
Feb 25, 2018
ETFs in Focus After Utilities Report Q4 Results
Zacks
Feb 23, 2018
How Far Could Rockwell Automation Fall?
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2018
Low-Volatility ETF Strategy: A Rebuttal
Seeking Alpha
Feb 21, 2018
Implied Correlation Index Flashes A Buy Signal
Seeking Alpha
Feb 20, 2018
Utilities Week In Review
Seeking Alpha
Feb 17, 2018
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products