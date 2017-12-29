Benzinga Pro
Vanguard Europe Pacific ETF
VEA
:AMEX
Sector:
Industry:
45.17
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
45.17
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
45.63
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
A Cheap International ETF And Its Epic Growth Spurt
ETF Professor
Fri, 29 Dec 2017 10:24:32 -0400
Investors Love This Vanguard ETF
ETF Professor
Tue, 05 Dec 2017 12:45:30 -0400
Taking A Broad Approach To Japan Exposure
ETF Professor
Wed, 01 Nov 2017 11:03:37 -0400
International Exposure For Thrifty Investors
ETF Professor
Thu, 26 Oct 2017 08:26:06 -0400
Investors Keep Loving This ETF
ETF Professor
Thu, 05 Oct 2017 09:26:42 -0400
A Developed Markets Idea For Frugal Investors
ETF Professor
Wed, 02 Aug 2017 08:56:47 -0400
Cheaper Not Always Better With ETFs
ETF Professor
Tue, 02 May 2017 10:24:00 -0400
A Look At The Prolific Q1 ETF Asset Gatherers
ETF Professor
Wed, 19 Apr 2017 11:00:36 -0400
Emerging Markets' Great 20-Year Returns Trend Likely To Continue
Javier Hasse
Wed, 11 Jan 2017 11:18:51 -0400
9 Market Themes To Watch For The Next 12 Months
Thomas Bruni
Thu, 07 Jan 2016 14:07:10 -0400
Vanguard completes transition of two developed market ETFs to final target FTSE indexes
PRNewswire
May 31, 2016
Nevada Utility Moves Closer to Joining California ISO Grid
Benzinga Staff
Dec 16, 2011
SmarTrend Vindicated on Vanguard Europe Pacific ETF Downtrend Call: Stock Price Down 3.0% (VEA)
Chip Brian
Jun 11, 2011
Volume Spike Detected in Shares of Vanguard Europe Pacific ETF as They Move Lower on 1.1x Above-Average Volume (VEA)
Chip Brian
Jun 06, 2011
BAE Systems Announce Strategic Teaming Agreements for TAPV Program in Canada
Benzinga Staff
Jun 02, 2011
Recent 52-Week High Exceeded in Shares of Vanguard Europe Pacific ETF (VEA)
Chip Brian
Apr 21, 2011
Vanguard Europe Pacific ETF's Shares Changing Hands at Higher Prices on 1.3x Above-Average Volume (VEA)
Chip Brian
Apr 14, 2011
Trading Higher on Heavy Volume are Shares of Vanguard Europe Pacific ETF on 1.1x Above-Average Volume (VEA)
Chip Brian
Apr 08, 2011
Buyers Accumulating Shares of Vanguard Europe Pacific ETF on 1.3x Above-Average Volume (VEA)
Chip Brian
Apr 01, 2011
Buyers Accumulating Shares of Vanguard Europe Pacific ETF on 1.1x Above-Average Volume (VEA)
Chip Brian
Mar 11, 2011
Why Bother Picking Stocks? Part 3
Seeking Alpha
22 hours ago
Trust Co Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market, Time Warner Inc, Vanguard Telecom, Sells Merck Inc, ...
GuruFocus
3 days ago
3 Strategies For Managing Higher Volatility
Seeking Alpha
Mar 05, 2018
Inside February ETF Asset Report
Zacks
Mar 02, 2018
When Models Work
Seeking Alpha
Feb 28, 2018
The Fourth ETF To Buy For Your Core Portfolio
Seeking Alpha
Feb 23, 2018
A Country Picker's Market
Seeking Alpha
Feb 13, 2018
LVW Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond, Vanguard Growth, PIMCO Enhanced Short ...
GuruFocus
Feb 12, 2018
Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP E, ...
GuruFocus
Feb 08, 2018
The Problem With Risk Parity
Seeking Alpha
Feb 08, 2018
