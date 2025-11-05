Palantir logo on smartphone held by a person
November 5, 2025 2:42 PM 2 min read

Palantir-Led Tech Stock Sell-Off Puts AI ETFs On The Defensive

Wall Street’s love affair with artificial intelligence hit a hard pause on Tuesday, as investors dumped high-flying tech names and erased more than $500 billion in market value in a single day.

At the epicenter of the sell-off was Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR), with a 9% plunge that came despite upbeat earnings and raised guidance — a sign that even strong fundamentals can’t offset valuation fatigue after a 170% rally in less than a year.

• PLTR is facing resistance from sellers. Track the latest developments here.

Entering Monday’s session up 40% this year, Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was at an all-time high. A popular benchmark for AI exposure, the ETF tumbled 3.7% on Tuesday after its top holdings, from NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL), shed tens of billions in aggregate value.

AI ETFs Feel The Heat

AIQ was hardly alone in the pain. The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) retreated about 3% to illustrate just how concentrated AI bets are being unwound. Leveraged products linked to the theme were hit even harder. Direxion Daily AI & Big Data Bull 2X Shares (NYSE:AIBU) tumbled more than 7% as traders shed momentum-heavy trades.

Valuation Jitters Return

The rout on Tuesday was arguably less a story of earnings disappointment and more a case of gravity finally catching up to frothy valuations.

The Shiller CAPE ratio, a long-term measure of market valuation, breached 40 for the first time since the dot-com bubble. History has shown that levels like these are often followed by a decade of meager returns. Phil Wool, chief research officer at Rayliant Research, said that today’s valuations may be a good predictor of longer-term stock market performance. He highlighted international equities, such as those represented by the Vanguard Tax Managed Fund FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSE:VEA) and the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV), as more fairly valued relative to their history.

The Bottom Line

For now, the AI trade isn’t dead, but it’s definitely winded. Coming off a year of euphoric gains, investors in AI-focused ETFs like AIQ are confronting the uncomfortable truth that even the smartest algorithms can’t outthink a market correction.

Photo: Shutterstock

AIBU Logo
AIBUDirexion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares
$59.610.78%
Overview
AIQ Logo
AIQGlobal X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
$52.271.37%
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$249.22-0.04%
BOTZ Logo
BOTZGlobal X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
$37.10-0.59%
EFV Logo
EFViShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF
$68.590.89%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$508.61-1.11%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$201.051.19%
ORCL Logo
ORCLOracle Corp
$251.591.38%
PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$188.53-1.16%
VEA Logo
VEAVanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
$60.740.70%
Comments
