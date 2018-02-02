Read More

Fortum Oyj is a Finnish energy company that operates power plants, which use renewable energy sources (hydro, nuclear, and solar power) to sell electricity, heat, cooling, and power products and services. The company mainly operates in Nordic and Baltic countries, Russia, Poland, and India. The main divisions of the company are generation (large-scale power production), city solutions (sustainable energy solutions), Russia (all Russian operations), technology and new ventures (research and development and in-house incubator for startups), mergers and acquisitions, and solar and wind development. Its operating segments are Generation, City Solutions, Russia, and Other. Most of the company's sales are derived from the generation, technology, and Russia segments.