First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund ETF
FDN
:AMEX
Sector:
Industry:
131.25
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
131.25
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
116.41
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Robotics, AI Fund Thinks It's Found The 'New FAANG'
Elizabeth Balboa
Tue, 24 Oct 2017 08:40:14 -0400
A Different Spin On A Popular ETF
ETF Professor
Wed, 02 Aug 2017 10:58:27 -0400
FAANG Weakness Problematic For Plenty Of ETFs
ETF Professor
Tue, 13 Jun 2017 08:28:55 -0400
Should You Worry About A Trump Trap?
Tom Aspray
Tue, 25 Apr 2017 14:14:06 -0400
Sell-Side Expectations For Amazon, Twitter And Other Internet Earnings This Week
Shanthi Rexaline
Mon, 24 Apr 2017 15:04:53 -0400
From A(mazon) To Z(ynga): Loop Capital Breaks Down Trump Presidency Risk On Internet Stocks
Manikandan Raman
Mon, 14 Nov 2016 10:55:24 -0400
Once Beloved Momentum ETF Loses Its Momo
ETF Professor
Thu, 27 Oct 2016 08:34:13 -0400
An Ideal ETF For Augmenting Traditional EM And Tech Exposure
ETF Professor
Wed, 07 Sep 2016 08:38:03 -0400
First Trust Adds Actively Managed Currency Hedged ETFs
ETF Professor
Mon, 18 Apr 2016 08:15:04 -0400
Focus 5 ETF Makes Another Change
ETF Professor
Thu, 31 Mar 2016 07:27:52 -0400
Four Additional First Trust ETFs Approved for Sale in Mexican Pension Plans
Business Wire
Oct 11, 2017
Five Additional First Trust ETFs Approved for Sale in Mexican Pension Plans
Business Wire
Nov 16, 2016
Dai Telecom Announces Roadstar 3.5G – Innovative 3.5 Generation Car Phone
Benzinga Staff
Mar 05, 2012
Kinross Reports 2011 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
Benzinga Staff
Feb 15, 2012
Plexmar Resources Inc.: Update
Benzinga Staff
Feb 10, 2012
Kinross Provides Preliminary 2011 Results and 2012 Outlook
Benzinga Staff
Jan 16, 2012
Midas Gold Makes Senior Technical Appointments for Its Golden Meadows Project, Idaho
Benzinga Staff
Dec 07, 2011
Salazar Provides Corporate Update: Key Development in Ecuador Mining Industry
Benzinga Staff
Dec 06, 2011
Kinross Reaches Agreement in Principle With Ecuadorian Government on Fruta del Norte Exploitation Contract
Benzinga Staff
Dec 05, 2011
Fishbowl Opens API, Premiers Fishbowl Developer Nation (FDN) Community for Expansion of Fishbowl Inventory 2012
Benzinga Staff
Nov 07, 2011
Partner Headlines
Big-Cap Techs, Brazil Lead Past Month's Top-Performing Stock Plays
Investor's Business Daily
18 hours ago
9 ETFs That Emerged Bulls From the Bottom of Bear Market
Zacks
3 days ago
9 ETFs Winners From 9-Year Bull Run
Zacks
3 days ago
Daily State Of The Markets: Trade War Lite?
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
Podcast: MWC 2018, Samsung Galaxy S9, Qualcomm, Intel, Huawei 5G Modems
Seeking Alpha
Mar 04, 2018
Stocks & ETFs That Could Win From Oscars 2018
Zacks
Mar 01, 2018
Multimedia Weekly Digest: Take A Bite Out Of Apple
Seeking Alpha
Mar 01, 2018
These Tech ETFs Dispel Rate Hike Fears, Hit 52-Week High
Zacks
Feb 23, 2018
Implied Correlation Index Flashes A Buy Signal
Seeking Alpha
Feb 20, 2018
Facebook, Amazon Top These Market-Beating Stock Plays
Investor's Business Daily
Feb 20, 2018
