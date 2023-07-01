Amazon's New Palm Scanning Technology Lets You Buy Alcohol With A Simple Hand Swipe

Amazon.com Inc. is introducing an exciting new feature to its palm-based payment system, making it a breeze for users to purchase alcohol with a swipe of their hand. Known as Amazon One, this innovative system allows people to conveniently pay for their items by placing their palms over a scanning device.

To ensure a seamless alcohol purchase, users are required to upload their government-issued ID on the Amazon One website. Amazon has made it clear that it doesn’t store user IDs, and the documentation is securely verified by a trusted third-party provider.

When it comes to age verification, bartenders will have the tools they need with Amazon One. By using the device, they can easily confirm whether a user is of legal drinking age through a prominent “21+” message displayed on the screen. Bartenders will also perform a “visual match” by comparing the user’s appearance with a photo uploaded by the user.

Amazon initially introduced its palm-swiping technology to enhance customers’ shopping experiences, emphasizing speed and efficiency. Since its launch back in 2020, Amazon One has been successfully implemented in select Fresh markets, Go convenience stores and some Whole Foods Market Inc. locations. The technology has also found its way into sports and entertainment venues, and Panera Bread recently began testing Amazon One at two of its restaurants.

The Coors Field baseball stadium in Denver will be among the first venues to offer the convenience of Amazon One for purchasing alcohol, adding to the overall enjoyment of attendees.

While some concerns have been raised by privacy advocates regarding payment systems using biometric data, Amazon assures users that palm recognition is a more privacy-conscious approach. Unlike other biometric systems, it’s not possible to determine a person’s identity simply by looking at an image of their palm, according to Amazon.

