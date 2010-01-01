Aran Richardson

Aran Richardson

Benzinga Staff Writer

AI Funding Frenzy Continues: French Billionaire Xavier Niel Is Latest To Pour Money Into AI Research
Bill Gates-Backed Investment Fund Supports Startup Reducing Impacts Of Oil Wells By Turning Gas Into Valuable Methanol
Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg And Sam Altman Among The Billionaires Investing In Anti-Aging Technology. Who Else Wants To Live Forever?
How Generative Tools Like Midjourney And DALL-E Are Disrupting The Gaming Industry One Designer At A Time
AI-Powered Meta-Synergy Emerges As A Game-Changer In Cancer Treatment: How You Can Invest.
Turo&#39;s IPO Reboot: Ride-Sharing Platform Aims For Fall Debut
An NFL First For The 2023-2024 Season: Washington Commanders Open Season With The League&#39;s Only (For Now) In-Stadium Wagering
The Sept. 7 launch of the NFL regular season brings with it anticipation from fans around the world. 
NYC To London In 90 Minutes? Startup Hermeus Pushing Toward Mach 5 Hypersonic Aircraft With Investment from Billionaire Steve Case
Bezos&#39;s Maritime Disappearing Act: How A $500 Million Yacht Goes Dark
Multimillionaire At 22 To Broke To A Nearly $1 Billion Private Equity Sale: The Inspiring Story Of Polish Immigrant Tomas Gorny
Jeff Bezos And His Educational Initiative Bezos Academy Plan To Expand Free Montessori-Inspired Preschool To Arizona Students
The Bezos Academy, funded by Amazon.com Inc. Founder Jeff Bezos, plans to launch a new preschool in the Mesa Public Schools district, Arizona's largest public school district with about 64,000 students. 
How A 24-Year-Old Ice Cream Entrepreneur Turned $60k Into A Multi-Million Dollar Business Using Postal Trucks
Like many kids, Ben Van Leeuwen enjoyed ice cream. He grew up in New York City, and would follow his dad to local dairies to watch the ice cream-making process and enjoy some fresh flavors. While most kids like ice cream, not all of them run with that interest and turn it into a multi-million dollar business. 
The Road To Sports Betting Success: 5 Key Blunders Newbies Must Sidestep
Newbie sports bettors jump into betting with unbridled eagerness, especially with easy access to online app-based betting.  But in this eagerness, they consistently make choices that hurt their chances for short- and long-term betting success. 
Mark Cuban-Backed Moolah Kicks Reducing Women&#39;s Basketball Player Injuries With Shoes Designed For The Female Frame
Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and frequent “Shark Tank” member, is invested in Moolah Kicks, a startup helping women basketball players feel and perform better one shoe at a time. 
FanDuel And The Carvana Professional Pickleball Association Dive Into Sports Betting In 10 States
Click here for a full list of all NFL betting odds right now.  In a move that cements pickleball’s status as the biggest sports craze, online sportsbook FanDuel Group recently announced that pickleball betting is legal in 10 states. 
Startup Carbon Rivers Explores Graphene As A Fish-Saving Alternative To A Toxic Compound Found In Tires
24/7 Security, Zero Human Bias: The Era Of Robot Security Guards Is In Full Swing
Sponsored
Rexis Biotech Takes A New Approach To The Consumables Market
Rexis Biotech is dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of people by manufacturing and distributing high-quality, delicious consumables nationwide.  While it’s natural to assume that Rexis is similar to other companies in this space, there are a few things that make it different. Don’t Miss:
They Can Buy Yachts, Fancy Cars And Cities? Why Tech Billionaires Are Buying Land Near San Francisco To Create Their Own Utopian City
A group of tech billionaires including Marc Andreessen, Reid Hoffman and Laurene Powell Jobs are buying land near San Francisco to build a self-contained utopia for the wealthy.
All Bets Are On: How Generative AI Tools Like ChatGPT Will Transform The NFL And Other Sports Betting For Books And Bettors
The 2023 NFL season will look familiar to most football fans. Thirty-two teams will clash for glory and playoff position every Sunday, Monday and Thursday. 

