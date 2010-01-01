How A 24-Year-Old Ice Cream Entrepreneur Turned $60k Into A Multi-Million Dollar Business Using Postal Trucks

Like many kids, Ben Van Leeuwen enjoyed ice cream. He grew up in New York City, and would follow his dad to local dairies to watch the ice cream-making process and enjoy some fresh flavors. While most kids like ice cream, not all of them run with that interest and turn it into a multi-million dollar business.