This Startup Is Creating The World's First Mind-Controlled Prosthetic Arm - Last Call To Invest

Atom Limbs aims to pioneer prosthetic technology by developing the first prosthetic human arm in the world. Its goal is to help the 50 million people who have lost limbs and change the $800 billion physical disability market. Atom Limbs recently reached a significant milestone in its journey as it raised over $3.5 million from more than 2,400 retail investors through equity crowdfunding on Wefunder.

Atom Limbs is developing mechanical arms with a near-human range of motion, the ability to restore a basic sensation of touch and the ability to be operated non-invasively by the mind. The company's innovative, mind-controlled prosthetic arm can imitate the natural limb's instinctive movements.

The technology's independently dexterous fingers enable people to move their hands naturally, allowing them to grip, grasp, push, pull and perform many other actions with Atom Touch, including typing with just a thought. Atom Limbs' latest fundraising breakthrough came after the company raised $1 million in less than an hour in November 2021 and $2 million two weeks later in December 2021.

Tyler Hayes, co-founder and CEO of Atom Limbs, commented on the newest milestone for its crowdfunding raise: "The $800 billion physical disability industry is broken. We have reusable rockets and electric cars, yet there are 65 million people who've lost limbs and only 20% use a prosthetic arm because they're painful, don't help much and are unsustainably expensive. We're on a mission to end physical disability by making breakthrough artificial limbs — being built by some of the most talented people in Silicon Valley, including ex-leadership from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google, backed by top-tier VCs and thousands of retail investors."

Atom Limbs' technology is based on an exclusive relationship with Johns Hopkins to commercialize its Modular Prosthetic Limb technology, which the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) funded with more than $100 million in R&D financing. The prototype has already changed the research world after being tested by over 20 impaired people and yielding breakthrough results. As a result, Atom Touch is currently the world's only prosthetic hand with individual finger mobility.

Atom Limbs is now making the finishing touches on that prototype, lowering costs while super-sizing value and bringing it to market. The startup has received recognition already by being featured in Forbes, the New York Times, PBS NewsHour, Motherboard, Fast Company, Freethink, Axios and a slew of other publications.

The offering is almost sold out, so investors have a limited amount of time to invest. The minimum investment amount required to join the crowdfunding campaign is $250.

