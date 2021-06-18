Gilbert Family Foundation, Rock Family Of Companies Support Opening Of Detroit Apple Developer Academy

Michigan State University announced Thursday that the Gilbert Family Foundation, in partnership with the Rock Family of Companies (FOC), will support Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Developer Academy with a multi-million dollar grant.

What To Know: The development comes as MSU and the FOC look to empower entrepreneurs and creatives in the emerging technology and finance hub of Detroit. Supported will be the Academy’s general operations and expenses for such things as program development, infrastructure and staffing.

“Apple’s arrival in Detroit has the potential to impact generations of Detroiters by offering new, unique pathways to join the tech renaissance,” said Dan Gilbert, chairman and founder of Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT). "As Detroit’s tech sector strengthens, we need to invest in intentional programming like the Academy to advance equity and remove barriers to entry for members of our community. Jennifer and I are proud to be partnered with our alma mater, MSU, and Apple to realize this vision.”

The FOC will propose mentor and student pathways to and from the Academy, contribute to the Academy program through guest presentations and networking events, and present career pathways for interested graduates.

Why It Matters: The event is part of an initiative, led by Gilbert and the FOC, to fuel Detroit’s pandemic recovery and bring together residents.

The Academy, which is expected to impact nearly 1,000 students each year, will welcome its first cohort in Fall 2021.

“There is no better city than Detroit for the Apple Developer Academy, and we’re excited to partner with MSU and Apple to bring it to life,” said Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Companies. “This is another significant step we’re taking to build a diverse ecosystem of Detroit-grown businesses and talent. We’re equipping entrepreneurs with tools they need to succeed in a fast-growing sector and can’t wait to see the ideas that emerge from the Academy.”

