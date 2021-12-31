 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

(JPM) - JP Morgan Chase's Short Interest Down 17%
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 1:21pm   Comments
Share:
JPM - JP Morgan Chase's Short Interest Down 17%

What happened: JP Morgan Chase & CO's (NYSE:JPM) short interest has fallen 17% since the last report. The company recently reported that it has 14 million shares sold short, which is 0.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. At its current trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.

Why it matters: Short interest is the number of shares that have been sold short but have not yet been covered or closed out. Traders make money from a short position if the price of the stock falls and they lose if it rises. Falling short interest can be a sign that the market is more bullish on a stock.

In JP Morgan Chase & CO's case, the number of shares sold short has decreased 17% since the last report. This could be a sign that the market is becoming more bullish on it.

Follow the most shorted stocks here.

Short Interest reports are issued twice a month by the Nasdaq exchange, so a company's short interest can change between reports and usually the reports are delayed. Also, it's important to remember that experienced traders do not base their trading decisions off one signal alone. However, short interest can be a useful signal in a trader's toolbox.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and was reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (JPM)

Blockchain Meets HR: Just How Big Could This Market Be?
A Look Into JPMorgan Chase's Price Over Earnings
Fintech Focus For December 28, 2021
What Are Whales Doing With JPMorgan Chase
Here's How Much $100 Invested In JPMorgan Chase 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Fintech Focus For December 22, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-SHORTShort Sellers Short Ideas Trading Ideas