If You Invested $10K In Regency Centers Stock 10 Years Ago, How Much Would You Have Now?

Regency Centers Corp. REG is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and develops high-quality, grocery-anchored shopping centers.

It is set to report its Q2 2025 earnings on July 31. Wall Street analysts expect the company to post EPS of $1.12, up from $1.06 in the prior-year period. According to Benzinga Pro, quarterly revenue is expected to reach $366.35 million, up from $357.25 million a year earlier.

If You Bought Regency Centers Stock 10 Years Ago

The company's stock traded at approximately $61.23 per share 10 years ago. If you had invested $10,000, you could have bought roughly 163 shares. Currently, shares trade at $71.65, meaning your investment's value could have grown to $11,702 from stock price appreciation alone. However, Regency Centers also paid dividends during these 10 years.

Regency Centers' dividend yield is currently 3.96%. Over the last 10 years, it has paid about $26.33 in dividends per share, which means you could have made $4,300 from dividends alone.

Summing up $11,702 and $4,300, we end up with the final value of your investment, which is $16,002. This is how much you could have made if you had invested $10,000 in Regency Centers stock 10 years ago. This means a total return of 60.02%. However, this figure is significantly less than the S&P 500 total return for the same period, which was 237.20%.

What Could The Next 10 Years Bring?

Regency Centers has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a price target of $74.62 based on the ratings of 22 analysts. The price target implies a more than 4% potential upside from the current stock price.

The company on April 29 announced its Q1 2025 earnings, posting FFO of $1.15, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13, and revenues of $380.91 million, compared to the consensus of $371.93 million, as reported by Benzinga.

"We are pleased with another great quarter of operating results, highlighted by strong Same Property NOI and earnings growth," said CEO Lisa Palmer. "We continue to experience robust operating fundamentals at our shopping centers, amplified by the commencement of our leasing pipeline and accretion from our investments platform. And importantly, we are well-positioned to drive continued growth and to thrive throughout economic cycles."

For its full-year 2025, the company expects Nareit Funds From Operations per diluted share in the range of $4.52 to $4.58.

Given just 4% expected upside potential, growth-focused investors may not find Regency Centers stock attractive. Conversely, the stock can be a good option for income-focused investors, who can benefit from the company's solid dividend yield of 3.96% and consistent hikes. Regency Centers has raised its dividend consecutively for the last 11 years.

