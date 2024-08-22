VICI Properties Is Poised For A Breakout With Golden Cross, 5% Dividend Combo

Don't let VICI Properties Inc‘s VICI modest year-to-date gain of 0.4% fool you.

In the last month, the real estate investment trust saw its stock climb an impressive 6.05%, with a six-month gain of 8.65%.

The recent technicals show this REIT formed a Golden Cross — a bullish chart pattern where the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average.

This indicates that VICI's stock might be poised for a breakout. See below.

VICI Stock Forms Golden Cross

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Strong Buying Pressure Builds Positive Momentum For VICI Stock

VICI’s stock is flashing other positive technical signals, making it hard for bullish investors to ignore.

The price is currently $32.27 and it is trading above key exponential moving averages (EMAs). With the share price sitting comfortably above its five-day, 20-day and 50-day EMAs, the stock is experiencing strong buying pressure. This kind of momentum often hints at more gains to come.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Let's break it down:

Eight-Day SMA: At $31.76, below the current stock price of $32.27, signaling bullishness over the short-term.

At $31.76, below the current stock price of $32.27, signaling bullishness over the short-term. 20-Day SMA: At $31.42, also below the current stock price, another bullish signal for the short-term.

At $31.42, also below the current stock price, another bullish signal for the short-term. 50-Day SMA: At $29.84, with the stock price well above it, yet another bullish indicator- this one for the medium-term.

At $29.84, with the stock price well above it, yet another bullish indicator- this one for the medium-term. 200-Day SMA: At $29.67, far below the current price, rounding out the bullish setup, with a long-term bullish streak.

VICI Pays Generous 5.14% Dividend Yield

VICI Properties is dishing out a forward dividend yield of 5.14%. In a market where finding yield is like hunting for a needle in a haystack, VICI's generous payout is a standout.

With the combination of a Golden Cross and a hefty dividend, VICI Properties is looking like a golden opportunity for those seeking both growth and income.

