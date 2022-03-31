3 Non-Traded REITs To Consider Adding To Your Portfolio

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are an excellent option for investors to benefit from the stability and cash flow that real estate offers without taking on the major capital commitments or property management responsibilities required with traditional property investments.

One drawback to investing in most REITs is the volatility that comes with buying shares of any publicly traded company. When the stock market is down, shares of a REIT may be worth less than the value or the company’s assets.

One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These are REITs that aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be purchased through your brokerage app. This means there is little to no correlation between the price of a REIT’s shares and the performance of the stock market.

High-Dividend, Non-Traded REITs

Another benefit to non-traded REITs is they typically have lower compliance expenses than their publicly traded peers. These two REITs take advantage of that cost savings to provide higher dividend payouts to investors.

ReatyMogul Income REIT: This is one of RealtyMogul’s two REIT offerings. The Income REIT was created to provide consistent income to investors through its monthly dividend payments. The REIT currently has a portfolio of debt and equity investments in multifamily, office and retail properties across the United States. The REIT produced a 14.9% total return over the past 12 months.

Minimum Investment: $5,000

Current Dividend Yield: 6%

Dividend Frequency: Monthly

Investment Term: 5 years

More details on Income REIT

1st Streit Office: Offered by Streitwise, this REIT has a target dividend yield of 8%-9%. The REIT’s portfolio is currently made up of class A commercial properties that include a 290,000-square-foot office park in Sunset Hills, Missouri and a 142,000- square-foot office and retail property in a suburb of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Minimum Investment: $5,000

Current Dividend Yield: 8.4%

Dividend Frequency: Quarterly

Investment Term: 5 years

More details on 1st Streit Office REIT

Non-Traded REIT For Growth

Non-traded REITs have limited liquidity options during the initial investment term, which means they’re best suited for long-term investors. This REIT is focused on increasing the value of its shares to provide maximum growth.

RealtyMogul Apartment Growth REIT: The second of RealtyMogul’s REIT offerings was created to provide growth through an investment strategy that’s focused on increasing the REIT’s net asset value (NAV). However, even with growth in mind, the REIT still pays an attractive dividend at 4.5%. The REIT produced a 15.2% total return over the past 12 months.

The Apartment Growth REIT’s portfolio consists of multifamily investments in primary, secondary and tertiary markets in Texas, New York, Connecticut and Michigan.

Minimum Investment: $5,000

Current Dividend Yield: 4.5%

Dividend Frequency: Quarterly

Investment Term: 3 years

More details on Apartment Growth REIT

Photo by All Bong on Unsplash.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.