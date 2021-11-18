How Retail Investors Can Own Equity in Panera Bread's Headquarters

Purchasing an office building that houses the headquarters of a national restaurant chain as large as Panera Bread is likely out of reach for most retail investors. However, crowdfunding has made it possible for the average investor to participate in a variety of institutional quality real estate deals.

The online real estate investment platform Streitwise currently has an offering for its non-traded REIT, 1st Streit Office Inc, which has a portfolio of two class A commercial properties with a mix of strong credit tenants, including the Panera Bread headquarters.

Investors own shares of the REIT, giving them equity in these two properties:

Streitwise Plaza is made up of three office buildings in St Louis, Missouri, totaling 290,000 square feet. Tenants include Panera Bread headquarters, New Balance’s regional headquarters, Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC), Edward Jones, Nationwide Insurance and others.

Allied Solutions Building is a 142,000 square foot mixed-use property in the affluent Indianapolis suburb, Carmel. Tenants include Allied Solutions, LLC, F.C. Tucker and a number of retail businesses.

How the Investment Works: Shares of non-traded REITs aren’t traded on a major stock exchange. Instead, investors can purchase shares directly through the Streitwise platform. The current share price is $10.13 with a minimum investment of 500 shares.

The company pays quarterly dividends to its shareholders, with a target dividend yield of 8% to 9%. The last seven quarterly dividend payments have been paid at an annualized yield of 8.4%, compared to the average 2.79% yield paid out by publicly-traded equity REITs in the second quarter of this year.

Since shares can’t be bought and sold on the open market, the company has a quarterly redemption plan after a minimum holding period of one year. This redemption plan does have certain restrictions and limitations, so it’s important to fully understand those before making an investment decision.

View more information on Streitwise and how to invest in its current offering.

Photo: Courtesy of Streitwise