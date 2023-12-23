3 Office REITs With Yields Up To 27.35%

Loading... Loading...

Office real estate investment trusts (REITs) are companies that own, operate and/or finance income-generating office properties.

Just the same as other REITs, they provide an opportunity to invest in real estate without directly buying and subsequently managing the property.

Office REITs generate income primarily through leasing office space and collecting rents from tenants.

There's no shortage of office REITs to invest in, so it's important to have criteria to guide your decision. For many investors, dividend yield is the most important factor. If this sounds like you, here are the three office REITs with the highest dividend yields.

Equity Commonwealth

At 27.35%, Equity Commonwealth EQC holds the leading position in terms of dividend yield. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of office properties in Colorado Texas, and Washington, D.C. It's largely known for its strategic approach to maximizing shareholder value through property improvements.

Office Properties Income Trust

The current yield of Office Properties Income Trust OPI is 14.28%. The company focuses heavily on leasing properties to single tenants, primarily in the government and corporate sectors. Its portfolio is distinguished by a significant portion of its income generated from leasing office spaces to government tenants, ensuring a stable and predictable revenue stream.

Loading... Loading...

Brandywine Realty Trust

The current yield of Brandywine Realty Trust BDN is 11.33%. The company is best known for its development, management and acquisition of urban, town-center and transit-oriented office properties. Brandywine has a strong focus on the Philadelphia, Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C., metropolitan markets to create, design and maintain office spaces that attract and retain long-term tenants.

Start generating passive income through real estate

Check out these featured investments from Benzinga's Real Estate Offerings Screener.

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler, and you can get started in minutes with as little as $100. Browse available offerings here.