San Francisco Real Estate Investments - Current Investment Opportunities and Market Data

San Francisco is called The Golden City in reference to the California Gold Rush and for its great history, beaches, museums, golden sunsets, and iconic Golden Gate Bridge. Its major tech industry and relationship to the ever-growing Silicon Valley make San Francisco one of the wealthiest and most expensive cities in the country.

Real Estate Market Trends in San Francisco

San Francisco median home price: $1,615,000

Median home prices in San Franciso are much higher than in most other parts of the United States. With a lower than average 11.8% year-over-year increase, median prices still wildly surpass the $424,000 national median home price. Median home prices in this market have remained well over $1,200,000 for many years and are currently on an upward trend.

Rental Market in San Francisco

San Francisco median rent: $3,157

San Francisco rental vacancy: 5.6%

Median rent prices in San Francisco have seen a year-over-year increase of 10.4% compared to 16.4% nationally but still remain well above national median rent prices. San Francisco’s rental vacancy rate has dropped 2.8% to be comparable with the 5.8% national average.

Current Real Estate Investments in San Francisco

There are currently 84 multifamily and residential income properties for sale in San Francisco listed on Loopnet.

The most interesting multifamily properties for sale in San Francisco right now are:

74 Crestline Drive - A 12-unit apartment building at the top of Twin Peaks overlooking San Francisco Bay and downtown is for sale for $6,999,995. It's a well-maintained property with beautiful rehabs and recent turnover for higher rental prices. Listed by KW Commercial.

280-282 7th St - A 2-building mixed-use opportunity is for sale in the SOMA district for $3,250,000. There are 20 residential and 1 commercial unit close to shopping, parks, and restaurants. Listed by Veev.

Market data source: Housing Tides and Redfin

