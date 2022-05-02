Jeff Bezos-Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds 12 Properties In Under 5 Hours

Arrived Homes, the single-family real estate investment platform backed by Amazon.com Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos, fully funded its batch of 12 new rental properties released on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT today in under five hours.

This newest batch of offerings was the platform’s most highly anticipated release yet, with the surge of traffic at 11:00 AM crashing the website for nearly three hours. The properties funded today are located in multiple locations in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and South Carolina.

Despite the website being down during the first three hours after the release, the company still managed to beat its record set early last month when funding 12 properties in under 12 hours.

Arrived Homes has experienced rapid growth since its launch last year, largely due to it being one of the few real estate investment platforms available to non-accredited investors. The company funded 51 homes on its platform during the last eight months of 2021 with approximately $18.5 million in property value. So far in 2022, Arrived Homes has already funded over $20 million worth of rental properties.

The platform has been releasing new properties every couple of weeks so far in 2022. New investors can gain access to upcoming properties by monitoring new offerings on Benzinga or directly through Arrived Homes.

How The Arrived Homes Platform Works

Arrived Homes finds and acquires single-family rental properties, then offers shares of the properties to investors through its online platform with a minimum investment of $100. Investors can browse available properties and invest in whichever ones they choose.

The company handles the management of the properties while investors collect their share of the rental income and wait for the property to appreciate in value over time.

After a target hold period of five to seven years, Arrived Homes sells the property and distributes the equity to each investor according to the number of shares they own. Assuming the property increases in value, the investors share in the profits from the sale.

Photo: Courtesy of Arrived Homes