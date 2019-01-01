QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 1.27
Mkt Cap
263.4K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
1.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Zinc One Resources Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in a single segment of acquisition and exploration of interests in mineral properties. The company operates in three geographical segments: Canada, Peru, and Africa.

Zinc One Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zinc One Resources (ZZZOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zinc One Resources (OTCPK: ZZZOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zinc One Resources's (ZZZOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zinc One Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Zinc One Resources (ZZZOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zinc One Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Zinc One Resources (ZZZOF)?

A

The stock price for Zinc One Resources (OTCPK: ZZZOF) is $0.1358 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:21:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zinc One Resources (ZZZOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zinc One Resources.

Q

When is Zinc One Resources (OTCPK:ZZZOF) reporting earnings?

A

Zinc One Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zinc One Resources (ZZZOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zinc One Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Zinc One Resources (ZZZOF) operate in?

A

Zinc One Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.