Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd is engaged in Insuretech business which provides internet insurance services and insurance information technology services to customers. The products provided by the company include special insurance, travel insurance, accident insurance, health insurance, and car insurance. Its operating segments are Insurance segment, Banking segment, Technology segment and Other segment.

ZhongAn Online P&C Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ZhongAn Online P&C (ZZHGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ZhongAn Online P&C (OTCPK: ZZHGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ZhongAn Online P&C's (ZZHGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ZhongAn Online P&C.

Q

What is the target price for ZhongAn Online P&C (ZZHGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ZhongAn Online P&C

Q

Current Stock Price for ZhongAn Online P&C (ZZHGY)?

A

The stock price for ZhongAn Online P&C (OTCPK: ZZHGY) is $3.9 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 17:31:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ZhongAn Online P&C (ZZHGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZhongAn Online P&C.

Q

When is ZhongAn Online P&C (OTCPK:ZZHGY) reporting earnings?

A

ZhongAn Online P&C does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ZhongAn Online P&C (ZZHGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ZhongAn Online P&C.

Q

What sector and industry does ZhongAn Online P&C (ZZHGY) operate in?

A

ZhongAn Online P&C is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.