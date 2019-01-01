ñol

Zimtu Capital
(OTCPK:ZTMUF)
0.1739
00
At close: May 24
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.16 - 0.22
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 26.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.4K
Mkt Cap4.6M
P/E1.85
50d Avg. Price0.19
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.06
Total Float-

Zimtu Capital (OTC:ZTMUF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zimtu Capital reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$339.4K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zimtu Capital using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Zimtu Capital Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zimtu Capital (OTCPK:ZTMUF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Zimtu Capital

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zimtu Capital (OTCPK:ZTMUF)?
A

There are no earnings for Zimtu Capital

Q
What were Zimtu Capital’s (OTCPK:ZTMUF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Zimtu Capital

