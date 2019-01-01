QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
4.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.52
EPS
-0.16
Shares
26.2M
Outstanding
Zimtu Capital Corp is an investment company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of investments in junior resource company, acquisitions and dispositions, and the provision of management services. All of the company's business is located in Canada. It derives revenue from the investment in mineral properties and management services.

Zimtu Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zimtu Capital (ZTMUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zimtu Capital (OTCPK: ZTMUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zimtu Capital's (ZTMUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zimtu Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Zimtu Capital (ZTMUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zimtu Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Zimtu Capital (ZTMUF)?

A

The stock price for Zimtu Capital (OTCPK: ZTMUF) is $0.18492 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zimtu Capital (ZTMUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zimtu Capital.

Q

When is Zimtu Capital (OTCPK:ZTMUF) reporting earnings?

A

Zimtu Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zimtu Capital (ZTMUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zimtu Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Zimtu Capital (ZTMUF) operate in?

A

Zimtu Capital is in the sector and industry.