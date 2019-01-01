QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Zoono Group Ltd is engaged in research, development, and sale of a range of antimicrobial products in multiple countries. The company develops products suited for skin care, surface sanitizers, aerosol-based sprays, as well as acne products and mould remediation treatments. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Australasia, Asia, United States, India, and also has a presence in United Kingdom and Europe.

Zoono Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zoono Group (ZOONF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zoono Group (OTCPK: ZOONF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zoono Group's (ZOONF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zoono Group.

Q

What is the target price for Zoono Group (ZOONF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zoono Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Zoono Group (ZOONF)?

A

The stock price for Zoono Group (OTCPK: ZOONF) is $0.0369 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 17:37:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zoono Group (ZOONF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zoono Group.

Q

When is Zoono Group (OTCPK:ZOONF) reporting earnings?

A

Zoono Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zoono Group (ZOONF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zoono Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Zoono Group (ZOONF) operate in?

A

Zoono Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.