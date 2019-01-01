QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Zonzia Media Inc is a U.S based multi-platform entertainment company focused on delivering content with the objective of generating both advertising and subscription revenue. It is engaged in distributing content in cable television households across the United States. The company intends to deliver a range of content, including Original Programming, which features television (TV) series, mini-series, and documentaries; Feature Films, which include full-length feature films from Hollywood studios and independent production companies; Television Shows, which include TV series from networks and independent production companies, and Concerts, Sports and Live Events, which streams live music concerts, live sports events, and other live events.

Zonzia Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zonzia Media (ZONX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zonzia Media (OTCEM: ZONX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zonzia Media's (ZONX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zonzia Media.

Q

What is the target price for Zonzia Media (ZONX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zonzia Media

Q

Current Stock Price for Zonzia Media (ZONX)?

A

The stock price for Zonzia Media (OTCEM: ZONX) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 14:34:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zonzia Media (ZONX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zonzia Media.

Q

When is Zonzia Media (OTCEM:ZONX) reporting earnings?

A

Zonzia Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zonzia Media (ZONX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zonzia Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Zonzia Media (ZONX) operate in?

A

Zonzia Media is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.