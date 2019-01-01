Zonzia Media Inc is a U.S based multi-platform entertainment company focused on delivering content with the objective of generating both advertising and subscription revenue. It is engaged in distributing content in cable television households across the United States. The company intends to deliver a range of content, including Original Programming, which features television (TV) series, mini-series, and documentaries; Feature Films, which include full-length feature films from Hollywood studios and independent production companies; Television Shows, which include TV series from networks and independent production companies, and Concerts, Sports and Live Events, which streams live music concerts, live sports events, and other live events.