There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Zion Oil & Gas Inc is the United States-based oil and gas exploration and production company. Zion currently holds one active petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License covering an area of approximately 99,000 acres.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zion Oil & Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOGW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zion Oil & Gas (OTC: ZNOGW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zion Oil & Gas's (ZNOGW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zion Oil & Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOGW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zion Oil & Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOGW)?

A

The stock price for Zion Oil & Gas (OTC: ZNOGW) is $1.21 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:01:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOGW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zion Oil & Gas.

Q

When is Zion Oil & Gas (OTC:ZNOGW) reporting earnings?

A

Zion Oil & Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOGW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zion Oil & Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOGW) operate in?

A

Zion Oil & Gas is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTC.