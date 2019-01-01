QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Zann Corp is a holding company. It operates in diversified businesses such as digital currency and digital payment, online gaming software, information security, logistics and international trade, hometown tax consulting and Asian business consulting, media, renewable energy, and palm oil.

Zann Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zann (ZNNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zann (OTCPK: ZNNC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zann's (ZNNC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zann.

Q

What is the target price for Zann (ZNNC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zann

Q

Current Stock Price for Zann (ZNNC)?

A

The stock price for Zann (OTCPK: ZNNC) is $0.0087 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:14:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zann (ZNNC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zann.

Q

When is Zann (OTCPK:ZNNC) reporting earnings?

A

Zann does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zann (ZNNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zann.

Q

What sector and industry does Zann (ZNNC) operate in?

A

Zann is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.