Zumtobel Group AG supplies lighting solutions, lighting components, and associated services. The company also manufactures and hardware and software for lighting systems (LED light sources and LED drivers, sensors, and lighting management). It provides consultation on smart lighting controls and emergency lighting systems, light contracting, design services, and project management of turnkey lighting solutions, as well as new, data-based services focused on delivering connectivity for buildings and municipalities via the lighting infrastructure. The operating segments of the group are the Lighting segment and Components segment, of which a majority of revenue is generated from the Lighting segment, The group has a business presence all around the globe.