Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
1.92/11.41%
52 Wk
10.71 - 19.24
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
26.74
Open
-
P/E
3.75
Shares
107.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Zimplats Holdings Ltd is engaged in the production of the platinum group and associated metals such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, osmium, and other associated metals (nickel, gold, copper, cobalt, and silver) from the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe.

Analyst Ratings

Zimplats Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zimplats Holdings (ZMPLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zimplats Holdings (OTCPK: ZMPLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zimplats Holdings's (ZMPLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zimplats Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Zimplats Holdings (ZMPLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zimplats Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Zimplats Holdings (ZMPLF)?

A

The stock price for Zimplats Holdings (OTCPK: ZMPLF) is $16.84 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 16:32:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zimplats Holdings (ZMPLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zimplats Holdings.

Q

When is Zimplats Holdings (OTCPK:ZMPLF) reporting earnings?

A

Zimplats Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zimplats Holdings (ZMPLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zimplats Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Zimplats Holdings (ZMPLF) operate in?

A

Zimplats Holdings is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.