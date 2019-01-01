QQQ
Range
1.57 - 1.61
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.45 - 10.09
Mkt Cap
925.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.61
P/E
-
Shares
588.8M
Outstanding
Zip is a diversified finance provider, offering consumer financing via a line of credit (via Zip Pay and Zip Money) and instalment-based finance (via QuadPay, Spotii, Twisto, and PayFlex); as well as lending to small to midsize enterprises (via Zip Business). Zip's fortunes are largely tied to the buy now, pay later, or BNPL, industry. Most of its products--Zip Pay, QuadPay (Zip U.S.), and PayFlex--do not charge interest based on outstanding balances. Around 60%-70% of Zip Pay's/Zip Money's revenue is derived from customers, mainly via account fees and interest. Meanwhile, its instalment businesses primarily generate revenue by receiving a margin from merchants, which compensates it for accepting all nonpayment risk and for encouraging consumers to transact more frequently.

Zip Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zip Co (ZIZTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zip Co (OTCPK: ZIZTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zip Co's (ZIZTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zip Co.

Q

What is the target price for Zip Co (ZIZTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zip Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Zip Co (ZIZTF)?

A

The stock price for Zip Co (OTCPK: ZIZTF) is $1.572 last updated Today at 3:30:57 PM.

Q

Does Zip Co (ZIZTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zip Co.

Q

When is Zip Co (OTCPK:ZIZTF) reporting earnings?

A

Zip Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zip Co (ZIZTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zip Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Zip Co (ZIZTF) operate in?

A

Zip Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.